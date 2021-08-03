Hishammuddin: EMCO to be enforced at nine localities in Sabah, Terengganu and Pahang

Armed Forces personnel erect barbed wire fencing around the Taman Bukit Angkasa flat buildings in Kuala Lumpur June 30, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced at nine localities in Sabah, Terengganu and Pahang from August 5 to 18, said Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

In his statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) today, he said four localities in Sabah are affected, namely Kampung Banjar in Keningau; Sibulu Camp 3 in Tenom; Penampang Baru, Penampang and the Tawau Immigration detention depot.

“The three EMCO localities in Terengganu are Taman Rakyat Bestari Phase One to Four and Rumah Awam Kos Rendah 1 and 2 in Bukit Kuang, Mukim Telok Kalong, Kemaman as well as the Manir sub-district in Kuala Terengganu.

“The EMCO will also be enforced in two localities in Raub, Pahang ― Felda Tersang 1, 2 and 3, Batu Talam sub-district as well as Felda Krau 1, Gali sub-district,” he said.

Hishammuddin added that the EMCO will be extended in Kampung Bintawa Hilir in Kuching, Sarawak starting tomorrow till Aug 17 after evaluating the Health Ministry’s presentation on risk assessment and Covid-19 infection trends.

He also announced the end of EMCO for Kampung Sungai Tapang in Kuching, Sarawak and 12 localities in Sabah effective tomorrow.

The localities are Kampung Guruh-Guruh, Sipitang; Lusera Telipok Timber Mill, Kampung Mogiding Malawa and Progressif Perwira workers quarters, Kampung Sinulihan and University Utama Kondominium Phase 2 in Kota Kinabalu, along with Kampung Air and Kampung Bokara in Sandakan; Kampung Sri Menanti in Tawau.

Four villages in Pulau Gaya, Kota Kinabalu, namely Kampung Pondo, Kampung Kasuapan, Kampung Lok Urai and Kampung Pulau Gaya, round up the list of Sabah localities.

In addition, 60 premises were ordered closed with immediate effect and 215 individuals were issued compound notices for violations of the standard operating procedure yesterday, he said. ― Bernama