EMCO: 83 Bukit Malut residents in Langkawi test positive for Covid-19, says Kedah health director

Kedah Health director Dr Othman Warijo said this number was out of 186 people screened so far, of which 16 were confirmed negative while another 87 were still awaiting test results. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR SETAR, Aug 3 ― A total of 83 residents in Kampung Bukit Malut, Langkawi tested positive for Covid-19 as of yesterday following screening tests since the area was placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) on July 27.

Kedah Health director Dr Othman Warijo said this number was out of 186 people screened so far, of which 16 were confirmed negative while another 87 were still awaiting test results.

“A total of 806 people has been quarantined for 10 days. One individual who was confirmed Covid-19 positive died at home,” he said in a statement, here, today.

There are an estimated 4,000 residents in Kampung Bukit Malut and it is a close neighbourhood settlement that increases the risk of transmission of Covid-19 among the residents.

A total of 200 residents are targeted for screening daily, and efforts are being made to call in residents with symptoms to undergo screening tests.

Meanwhile, Dr Othman said walk-in vaccinations for the elderly would be implemented at all public vaccination centres (PPV) in the state from tomorrow.

“They can come to the nearby public PPV or contact the district vaccination operations room for vaccination purposes. Our target is to ensure that all residents aged 60 and above can be vaccinated.”

The offer is open to those aged 60 and above who have either not registered as a vaccine recipient or have registered but have not yet received an appointment date. ― Bernama