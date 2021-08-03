Deputy minister: Libellous messages against palace, leader can affect national peace, stability

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― The spread of unverified and libellous messages, especially against the palace and the country’s top leader, that could affect national peace and stability, must be stopped, said Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

“There are WhatsApp groups and Facebook pages being used to insult the palace...In other countries, in the United Kingdom, for example, such groups or pages would be blocked for a month.

“In Malaysia, we are more open, but let’s not take advantage of the government’s openness because we are currently facing an economic crisis...the people are upset, they cannot work. If such groups continue creating problems and causing instability, we will have to take action.”

He said this to reporters after receiving a memorandum of support to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin from 15 non-governmental organisations here today.

Zahidi also confirmed that the letter purportedly from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to Muhyiddin regarding the revocation of the emergency ordinances that was leaked online last Friday was fake and untrue.

“Not true...the first letter was genuine that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was disappointed, but the second letter was not and was greatly exaggerated. A police report has been lodged.

“Some Members of Parliament had been issuing false statements and we have proof. If they want to challenge the government, we may have to take appropriate action under the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

Meanwhile, Srikandi Bersatu today lodged a police report over the spread of the leaked letter.

Its Information chief Mastura Mohamad who lodged the report at Precinct 7 police station in Putrajaya said spreading the letter on social media was an irresponsible act as it could cause uneasiness among the public in regard to the palace and government relations.

Putrajaya Police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report. ― Bernama