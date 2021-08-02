KL police: Investigations ongoing on #Lawan demo and today’s Opposition bloc protest outside Parliament

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim showing pictures of participants of the #KeluarDanLawan demo at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters, August 2, 2021. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 ― The police are currently investigating the two gatherings which took place on July 31 near the Dataran Merdeka and today outside of the Parliament building.

Both gatherings will be investigated under Section 9 of the Peaceful Assembly Act (Act 736), Section 269 of the Penal Code and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act (Act 342).

According to Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kasim, Section 9 of Act 736 involves notifying the district police chief of an assembly, while Section 269 of the Penal Code involves the offence of committing a negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life.

“There are 47 individuals from the #Lawan gathering (July 31) whom we are trying to identify and call up for investigation.

“We urge these 47 to come forward to help us with our investigation on the gathering held on July 31,” he told reporters during a press conference today at the Jalan Hang Tuah Police Contingent Headquarters.

As for the gathering which took place this morning outside of Parliament, Azmi said the police made a decision to set up roadblocks and to detour all personal-owned vehicles from Jalan Parliamen after receiving information that a group will be leading a protest at the area.

“In fact we got the information from the media, telling us there will be a gathering outside of Parliament this morning.

“We did call up the Parliament, to verify if there were any proceedings today, and they said there was none ongoing.

“So that is why we decided to set up roadblocks and detour any personal-owned vehicles from the road leading to the Parliament,” he said.

Earlier this morning the majority of MPs from the Opposition bloc gathered at Dataran Merdeka to protest against the postponement of the special Dewan Rakyat sitting, which was supposed to take place today.

Leaders of Opposition parties such as PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim; Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir; Parti Amanah Negara’s Mohamad Sabu; Parti Warisan Sabah’s Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal; Muda’s Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman; and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng were among those present this morning.

However, their attempts to march from Dataran Merdeka to Parliament were halted by Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel with riot shields, who blocked them from going further.

When asked at the press conference if MPs were allowed to enter the Parliament even if there were no ongoing proceedings, Azmi said the MPs were allowed to enter since they have an office in the building.

“As far as I know they are allowed to enter.

“As I said, the roadblock was to detour the said organisers of the gathering, not the MPs,” he said.