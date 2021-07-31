PM: Congratulations, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, for winning bronze in Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medallists Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin, silver medallists China’s Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen and bronze medallists Malaysia’s Aaron Chia of Malaysia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia pose with their medals July 31, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has congratulated national men’s doubles shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik for delivering the country’s first bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He also expressed confidence that the duo’s achievement would be a shot in the arm for other national athletes at the Games.

“Congratulations Malaysia! Congratulations, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik! This victory and medal contribution has been the hope of and awaited by all sports fans in the country.

“For our young pair, keep up the effort and fight for the country. You have proven that the country can place their hopes on you. Congratulations, you are the pride of Malaysia!” he said in a Facebook post tonight.

Aaron-Wooi Yik bounced back after losing the first set to grab the bronze after beating second-seeded Indonesian pair Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan, 17-21, 21-17, 21-14 in a scintillating match which lasted almost an hour. — Bernama