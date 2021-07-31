Health Ministry: Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases near 18,000 mark today

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam June 24, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Malaysia saw a new all-time high for the most Covid-19 daily infections in 24 hours, with the Health Ministry recording 17,786 cases today.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 1,113,272 since the start of the pandemic.

The previous record was set on Thursday (July 29) at 17,405 cases.

“Selangor remains the state or Federal Territory with the highest number of infections at 6,400 cases today for a cumulative total of 407,419, followed by Kedah with 1,389 cases today and a total of 45,631, and KL Federal Territory with 1,962 cases today and a total of 123,027,” he said on Twitter.

The state or Federal Territory with the lowest number of Covid-19 infections today is the Federal Territory of Labuan with nine cases today for a cumulative total of 9,661, followed by Perlis with 16 cases today for a total of 704, and Putrajaya with 116 cases today for a total of 3,951.

MORE TO COME