Tok Mat reminds Umno MPs loyalty to King, country and party comes first

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan the party’s MPs must avoid being dragged into a crisis between the government and Istana Negara. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has urged all of his party's MPs to refrain from supporting any stand that is against the King and Conference of Rulers.

In a statement today, Mohamad, who is also known as Tok Mat, said Umno MPs must avoid being dragged into a crisis between the government and Istana Negara.

“They cannot be in a position and stance that can be construed as refuting Istana Negara's advice because it is an institution that Umno has pledged to obey and defend.

“Therefore, I call on the wisdom and rationality of all Umno MPs to do the right thing and in line with the party's stand,” said Tok Mat.

He added that no excuse can be used to defend the government which has clearly been “disobedient and reckless” and failed to heed the orders and advice of the King in carrying out his responsibility to preserve, protect and defend the Federal Constitution.

“Loyalty to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government cannot surpass loyalty to the King, country and party,” he said.

Yesterday, Istana Negara issued a statement expressing dismay over a decision made by the PN government on the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances (EO), indicating that it was not presented in Parliament by the latter.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has since replied to the statement, saying that it is of the view that all actions taken in relation to the revocation were done in accordance with the Federal Constitution and the rule of law.

In a statement released last night, the PMO said that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was only carrying out his duties, based on the Constitution and the rule of law.

Tok Mat also reminded Umno members that as the party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi made an official stand on the matter yesterday and that all members and loyal supporters of the party, regardless of their position and rank, within and outside the government, are obliged to abide by and and obey that stand.

“Umno's official stance is the party's collective decision.

“It is in line with the grassroots voice at the Umno General Assembly, and was refined and ratified at the July 7 Supreme Council meeting.

“Following the clarification from Istana Negara yesterday, the party's stand became even stronger,” he said.

He also stressed that the government has clearly turned its back on the royal institution, committed unconstitutional actions and has acted unjustly in Parliament.

“The government's response to Istana Negara's statement last night has exacerbated the situation.

“The statement has plunged Malaysia into a serious constitutional crisis.

“The government's attitude is clearly arrogant and immoral towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said.

The King had in January declared a state of Emergency to contain the worsening Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Although its due date is August 1, Malaysia has yet to see a significant drop in Covid-19 cases; instead infections touched the 17,000 mark over the last few days.