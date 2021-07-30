SDMC says nine new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee said the community clusters are Bunga Rampai cluster, Kampung Paon Rimu cluster, Kerina cluster, Kampung Sungai Duuh cluster, Sungai Sangan cluster, Peligong cluster and Tanjung Tuang cluster. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, July 30 — Seven new Covid-19 clusters involving the community and two workplace clusters were detected in Sarawak today bringing the total number of active clusters in the state to 84.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today said the community clusters are Bunga Rampai cluster, Kampung Paon Rimu cluster, Kerina cluster, Kampung Sungai Duuh cluster, Sungai Sangan cluster, Peligong cluster and Tanjung Tuang cluster.

“The Bunga Rampai cluster involves four families of a village located in the Serapi Range, Bau with 35 people tested positive, including the index case after 96 people were screened.

“The Kampung Paon Rimu cluster involves residents in Kampung Paon Rimu, Serian where 21 individuals found to be positive, including the index case after tests were conducted on 62 individuals,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, it said the Kerina cluster involved several families in three localities, namely Kampung Cina, Kampung Kemayau and Kampung Riih Daso in Serian of which 15 individuals tested positive for Covid-19 following screenings conducted on 23 individuals, including the index case.

According to SDMC, the Kampung Sungai Duuh cluster in the Siburan sub-district in Serian involves several families with 28 individuals tested positive, including the index case after 64 people were screened.

It said the Sungai Sangan cluster involved residents of a longhouse in Jalan Sangan, Tatau placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), adding that seven individuals were found positive including the index case after screenings were conducted on 50 residents.

“The Peligong cluster involves residents of a longhouse under the EMCO located in the Peligong area, Saratok where 27 of 163 individuals tested positive for Covid-19 including the index case.

“The Tanjung Tuang cluster involves residents of a village under the EMCO in Tanjung Tuang, Samarahan, where 84 villagers were found positive, including the index case, after tests were carried out on 553 people,” it added.

Meanwhile, it said workplace clusters were detected involving workers of a palm oil estate in Melikin, Serian, of which 46 out of 157 individuals that were screened tested positive for coronavirus.

Apart from that, it said the Kinda KM 18 cluster involved workers of a factory placed under the EMCO in Kemena Land District (Kinda), Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu, adding that 10 individuals tested positive after tests were carried out on 85 individuals.

Sarawak reported 450 new Covid-19 cases today. — Bernama