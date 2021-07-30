Perak DAP chief says PMO’s statement on EO revocation contradicts Agong

Yesterday, Istana Negara released a statement from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in which he said he had not given the royal consent that was constitutionally required to revoke the Emergency Ordinances. — Bernama pic

IPOH, July 30 — Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said the statement by the Prime Minister’s Office’s (PMO) on the Emergency Ordinances (EOs) clearly contradicts what the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had said and violates the Federal Constitution.

“The PMO had said that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and de facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan had observed and followed all the due processes under the Federal Constitution when announcing the revocation of the EO.

“They are now claiming Yang di-Pertuan Agong is the one who is lying. This is not only a treason to the Constitutional Monarch, but also to the Parliament and the people,” he told a press conference after distributing food aids in Memban Basketball Court in Batu Gajah.

The Agong said Takiyuddin’s announcement in Parliament was consequently premature and inaccurate.

However, the PMO maintained that Muhyiddin and de facto law minister Takiyuddin had observed and followed all the due processes under the Federal Constitution when announcing the revocation of the EOs.

Nga pointed out that Takiyuddin and Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun had lied to Yang di-Pertuan Agong as they promised the King that the matter regarding EOs will be tabled, debated and approved in Parliament.

“They are very daring to go against the promise they made to Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“When they wanted to implement the EO, they were begging to get the King’s consent, but when they wanted to revoke it they didn’t bother to get his consent. This is an impudent attitude shown by the leaders of Perikatan Nasional (PN),” he added.

The Teluk Intan MP added that DAPSY Malaysia will lodge a police report on the matter nationwide as the act of lying regarding the EOs in Parliament is an offence under the law.

Nga also said the entire PN Cabinet should resign for committing treason against the King as any decision by the PN government leaders is a collective decision and responsibility.

“Muhyiddin should lead the Cabinet to resign and hand the Prime Minister post to a better and eligible candidate,” he said.

Nga also urged the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun to carry out his duty diligently by allowing the motion of no-confidence on Muhyiddin submitted by the Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be tabled, debated and a decision must be made in Parliament.

“Muhyiddin’s PN government has lost its majority after Umno withdrew their support. PN only has the support of 77 MPs now.

“Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said that PN had Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs supporting them, however, it was denied by BN saying that Ismail Sabri’s statement was not valid and did not represent the coalition. We can see power struggles in PN,” he added.

Nga also said an eligible candidate for the Prime Minister post should be chosen based on the majority a person command and also should be appointed based on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s discretion.