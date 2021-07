Malaysia reports 16,840 new Covid-19 cases today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers took a slight dip over the past 24 hours to 16,840 today, after infections exceeded the 17,000 mark for the past two days.

The new cases also pushed the cumulative total to 1,095,486 cases since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.

By location, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor again topped the list with 6,092 new cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,114) and Kedah (1,281).

