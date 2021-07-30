Dr Noor Hisham: 11 positive Covid-19 cases detected in Parliament yesterday

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said 10 positive cases were detected through RTK-AG saliva test kits and another infection from real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has detected a total of 11 Covid-19 cases in Parliament as of 8pm yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham in a statement this morning said 10 positive cases were detected through RTK-AG saliva test kits and another infection from real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR).

He added that as of 8pm yesterday, a total of 1,183 individuals in the Parliament building had undergone Covid-19 screening using RTK AG saliva test kits.

Dr Noor Hisham said that following the detection of the Covid-19 positive cases, authorities will conduct investigations, risk assessment, contact detection, preventive and control measures including cleaning and disinfection of the Parliament building.

He urged those who will be attending the Parliament sitting next week to conduct a Covid-19 screening test first, while those with symptoms are advised to not attend the Parliament sitting and go for a check-up.

Yesterday the Yang di-Pertuan Agong expressed his deep disappointment at Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s assertion in Parliament that the Emergency Ordinances have been revoked despite him not giving his assent yet.

Istana Negara’s statement resulted in an uproar inside the Dewan Rakyat yesterday leading to a long break, with the sitting ultimately cut short following the announcement that two more of those in the hall were positive with Covid-19.