Health Ministry find three out of 36 new Covid-19 clusters from Hari Raya Haji SOP breakers

The largest cluster discovered today involved workers in a construction site in Ipoh. File picture shows Armed Forces personnel erecting barbed wire fencing in Medan Klebang Restu, Ipoh July 26, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — A total of 36 new Covid-19 clusters were identified today, bringing the total number of active clusters in Malaysia to 1,064.

Out of the 36 new clusters, 18 involved workplaces like construction sites and factories, seven were community infections, three involving high risk groups and one in a detention center.

Three of the 36 new clusters involved those who did not adhere to Hari Raya Haji Covid-19 SOPs which did not allow people to visit family members during the celebration, resulting in 48 new Covid-19 cases between them.

The first of those three clusters — the Kampung Mentera cluster — was discovered in Kampung Mentera in Kota Baru, Kelantan. The index patient was a 36-year-old man who was diagnosed with the disease on July 23.

Since then, a total of 32 people have been screened, with 20 of them found positive for Covid-19.

The second is the Dah Kampung Pokka cluster in Padang Terap, Kedah. The index case is a 45-year-old man who was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive on July 23. Since then, 104 people have been screened under this cluster, with six confirmed cases.

The last of the three Hari Raya Haji clusters was discovered in Johor Baru, where a 35-year-old woman was the index patient of this cluster. Since then, 90 people have been screened under this cluster, with 22 of them confirmed to have Covid-19.

The largest cluster discovered today involved workers in a construction site in Taman Ipoh Permai, Garden East, Ipoh, Perak. The Tapak Bina Ipoh Permai cluster as it is called, found 111 positive cases from 193 people screened.

The second largest cluster involves a detention centre in Jalan Salleh, Muar, Johor. Dubbed the Jalan Salleh 2 cluster, it has 81 positive cases after 155 people were screened.

This is the second time a cluster has been identified in the Muar detention centre. This time, the index patient is a 52-year-old Malaysian man who was confirmed to be positive on July 22.

The Sungai Mangga cluster is today’s third largest cluster and was identified among farmers in Sungai Mangga in Simunjan, Sarawak, with 53 positive cases from 160 people screened.

Three more clusters involving high-risk groups were detected in medical facilities or care centres located in Sepang and Klang in Selangor and Kinta in Perak.

The first of these clusters — the Jenderam Murni — was discovered as a result of mass testing done to residents and employees at a care centre in Taman Jenderam Murni, Sepang, Selangor.

Of the 16 people screened, 10 were found to be positive for Covid-19.

The Jalan Ramin Satu cluster is the second and was also discovered as a result of mass testing done among workers and patients at a dialysis centre in Jalan Ramin 1, Bandar Botanik, Klang, with one confirmed case from 61 people screened.

The final high-risk cluster is called the Fifth Avenue cluster, which is located in a medical facility along Jalan Fifth Avenue, Ipoh, Perak.

The index patient for this cluster was identified as a 45-year-old Bangladeshi who works as a janitor at the facility.

So far, 70 people have been screened under this cluster, with 11 confirmed positive cases.