Covid-19: Terengganu Health Dept detects Delta variant in state; urges residents to be more disciplined

Terengganu Health Department director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the two cases were reported in the Kuala Terengganu district, but she did not elaborate on the cause of the infections. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 29 — The people of Terengganu have been urged to be more vigilant and adopt stricter standard operating procedures (SOPs), following two positive cases of Covid-19 Delta variant (B.1.617.2) having been reported in the state so far.

Terengganu Health Department director, Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus, said that the two cases were reported in the Kuala Terengganu district, but she did not elaborate on the cause of the infections.

“Genome sequencing of other samples taken from other patients is being done in Kuala Lumpur, and we hope it is not the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant of Covid-19,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Dr Nor Azimi also called on the public, including individuals who have received the Covid-19 vaccine, to be more disciplined and continue to adhere to SOPs.

“The infectivity rate of this variant (has risen) in such a short time and even much faster infection through the air compared with saliva droplets.

“We need to adhere to the recommendations and health advice that is often emphasised, namely avoid the 3Cs (crowded place, confined space and close conversation), and observe the 3Ws (wash, warn and wear),” she said.

Yesterday, the Terengganu Health Department reported a total of 490 new positive cases in Terengganu, with 2,357 cases being treated. To date, a total of 107 deaths have been recorded in Terengganu. — Bernama