Ahead of #Lawan protest, cops reiterate interstate travel and social gatherings still prohibited

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The police reminded the public today that interstate travel and social activities are still prohibited nationwid under the National Recovery Plan (NRP), ahead of the #Lawan street rally planned in Dataran Merdeka on Saturday.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani also stressed that those found in breach of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be committing an offence under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act, also called Act 342.

“To achieve the objectives under the NRP, the police would like to remind all that existing SOPs on movement and prohibition on the organising of social activities is still enforced in states under Phase One and Two of the NRP.

“Appropriate action will be taken under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342) against individuals found to be in violation of the rules stipulated intentionally,” he said in a statement here.

He warned that any “social activities” which may enable a large gathering of people in one place that made it difficult to maintain physical distancing is strictly prohibited.

“In our role of supporting the government’s intention to curb the spread of Covid-19, the police remains committed and will continue to monitor SOP compliance for the sake of public health security,” he said.

He said the public’s adherence is needed in the ongoing effort to flatten the Covid-19 infection curve which saw daily cases recorded above the 10,000-mark since earlier this month, and make the NRP a success.

He also listed down other SOPs, including only two individuals from one household allowed to leave home to procure food supplies, medicines and daily necessities within a radius of not more than 10 km from their residence.

Adding on, Acryl Sani said a maximum of three people including a patient is allowed to leave their premises to seek medical treatment, vaccination or undergo Covid-19 screenings within a radius of 10 kilometres or the closest healthcare facility if it’s beyond the stipulated radius.

As for vaccinations, Acryl Sani said recipients only needed to provide their vaccination appointment on the MySejahtera app or SMS for travelling purposes.

A coalition of youth groups and civil society called Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat is holding the #Lawan rally in Dataran Merdeka at 11am this Saturday.

The protest is calling for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to step down, for Parliament to continue sitting, and automatic loan moratorium for Malaysians.

Today marks the fifth day straight that the police have questioned activists and participants related to the #Lawan protest this Saturday, and a convoy in support of it last weekend.

Earlier, Sarah Irdina Mohamad Ariff, 20, from the youth collective MISI: Solidariti was arrested for investigation under Sedition Act 1948 while giving her statement at the Dang Wangi police.