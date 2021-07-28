Selangor police chief confirm media OK to use lanes meant for Covid-19 frontliners during security checks

Bukit Aman police headquarters had allowed the media to use the special lanes since the enforcement of numerous movement control orders last year. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Media workers are allowed to use the special lanes reserved for Covid-19 frontline workers during security checks on the road, Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said today.

He was responding to complaints from some journalists following disputes with officers on duty at the security checkpoints.

“We do allow the media to go through a special lane.

“If there are still problems, we ask the media to report to us so that we can locate and overcome the weaknesses that occur,” he said in an online press conference this afternoon.

Bukit Aman police headquarters had allowed the media to use the special lanes since the enforcement of numerous movement control orders last year.

The media was required to show their media pass as well as letter of approval from their companies at the at least 120 security checkpoints in the state.

Cross border travel is strictly regulated to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, which together is popularly known as the Klang Valley, consistently contribute the largest number of positive cases nationwide for the past few months.