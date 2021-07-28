MB: Perak GLC bought Covid-19 vaccines for workers in state, not for individual sale

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad visits the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas) vaccination centre at Hotel Casuarina Meru in Ipoh July 23, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, July 28 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad today explained that state government-linked companies bought Covid-19 vaccines under the Silver Vax Programme to accelerate vaccination in the state.

Saarani also said that the vaccines under the programme were strictly meant for companies to vaccinate their workforce and not meant to be sold to individuals.

He was responding to Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who alleged the vaccine purchase had a profit motive.

“I don’t understand the meaning of not prioritising the people. It is a complementary programme to the effort taken by the state government.

“We receive requests from companies and industries. They want their workers to be vaccinated fast. They said if they wait for their turn, it might take a while, so they are willing to purchase the vaccines,” he told a press conference held via Zoom.

“Therefore, when the federal government allowed Pharmaniaga to supply seven million doses of vaccines to public sector or government-linked companies, we agreed to receive the offer,” he added.

Saarani also explained that the state purchased the vaccines via the Perak State Development Corporation’s (PKNP) subsidiary, Maju Perak Holding, in order to supply the vaccines to the companies in the state.