Johor govt told to reconsider eviction notices for Kempas Permai PPR amid Covid-19

A view of a block of units at PPR Kerinchi. Checks by Malay Mail revealed that such eviction notices are common for PPRs in Johor due to tenants defaulting on their rental for several months. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, July 28 — The Johor government has been urged to reconsider their decision, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, after 11 families were issued with seven-day eviction notices to vacate their homes at the Kempas Permai People’s Housing Projects (PPR) public housing scheme here.

Pulai Parti Amanah Negara deputy chief Mohd Azam Harun said the state government should reconsider their action as the current pandemic will make it difficult for the affected families to look for new homes.

“Those responsible need to reconsider the time given for the eviction notices because it is not appropriate for families to immediately vacate their homes within seven days,” said Mohd Azam when he was contacted by Malay Mail on the matter.

It is understood that the eviction notices, dated July 22, were issued by the PPR’s management services company at the behest of the state government on the families as their original tenants who are usually their parents or relatives have died.

Despite being immediate family members of the deceased, the developers consider the current tenants have contravened the agreement as sub-letting their homes.

On the issue of the affected families, Mohd Azam suggested that the state government look into the problems faced by the affected families in order to understand their situation better.

He added that the state government should also provide an opportunity to the affected families to defend themselves or appeal against the eviction.

“Although the eviction notices is regulated by the PPR’s management services, the directive still comes from the state government.

“The state government must act in a big hearted way to tackle the problems of the affected PPR families through proper negotiation or discussions,” said Mohd Azam.

Meanwhile, checks by Malay Mail revealed that such eviction notices are common for PPRs in Johor due to tenants defaulting on their rental for several months.

According to a state government source, there are also problems where the tenants or their families have rented out their homes to others (sub-let), which is not allowed.

“Besides that, such notices will also be issued to tenants that have criminal records or unknown parties that took advantage of vacant units and squatter there,” he said.

However, the source said other than clear cut offences, the PPR’s management services can use their discretion in assisting tenants if they have been issued eviction notices.