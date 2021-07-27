Muhyiddin: Govt committed to improving nutritional wellbeing of the people via National Nutrition Policy

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attends the second day sitting of the Special Meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, July 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The government is committed to improving and maintaining the nutritional wellbeing of the people through the three objectives of the National Nutrition Policy (NNP) 2.0 launched today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the three objectives are to upgrade nutrition status, reduce the prevalence of nutrition-related non-communicable diseases and strengthen food and nutrition security.

He said 13 comprehensive strategies have also been drawn up to achieve those objectives.

“In line with the policy, the government through the Ministry of Health is also in the midst of reviewing the National Nutrition Action Plan 2016-2025 which supports the strategies under the NNP.

“Apart from that, the main nutrition issues in the country, such as food security and nutrition had also been integrated into the National Agro-food Policy (NAP) 2.0,” he said at the virtual launch of the NNP 2.0 today, which was also attended by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba. — Bernama

