Workers arrange medical oxygen cylinders to be sent to the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysia Agriculture Expo Park (MAEPS) at Hospital Serdang July 26, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 207 deaths attributed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the country breaking the 200-mark of fatalities for the second day in a row today.

The ministry revealed that this brings the Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia to 8,408 people.

Meanwhile, the number of patients warded in intensive care units nationwide continued to inch upwards, with 1,023 people such patients today, 524 of whom need breathing assistance.

