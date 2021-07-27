Labuan ready to move to phase three of NRP, says senator

Health officers giving recipients the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech type Covid-19 vaccine at Universiti Malaysia Sabah Labuan International Campus’ drive through vaccination centre, July 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, July 27 — The progress of Labuan’s vaccination exercise at the rate of 80 per cent could push this island to move to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) anytime next week.

Senator Datuk Bashir Alias said the vaccination rate (two doses received) had already covered 54,800 people of the 68, 500 adult population and was achieved earlier than the targeted date of July 30.

“This means that Labuan has met the vaccination target to move to the next phase, and we are optimistic that the island is on the right track to reach herd immunity.”

He said this after witnessing an individual getting the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to complete the immunisation of 54,800 people, at the drive-through vaccination centre at Universiti Malaysia Sabah Labuan International Campus, here.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa in his online address from Putrajaya and telecast live at the drive-through vaccination centre today, said Labuan was ready for Phase Three of PPN after this federal territory had immunised 54,800 of the 68,500 adults listed as eligible for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

Bashir said Labuan folk must continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) despite having received the second dose of vaccine.

“My advice also to the business community is to continue complying with the SOPs, stop the lackadaisical attitude as we need to be together in maintaining the good momentum in handling the Covid-19 cases,” he added.

People’s Representative Council (MPP) chairman, Mohd Dzulfaizal Ab Manan said volunteers of the Privo Team (coordinator for the walk-in and drive-thru vaccination exercise) would continue to play their role in Labuan’s Covid-19 immunisation programme.

“We will launch our mobile team to visit villagers through our vaccination drive from house-to-house, to identify the unvaccinated people so that no one is left out.

“We believe there are still a small number of people who refuse to get vaccinated for unknown reasons. We need to get these people have a better understanding of the importance of vaccination against Covid-19,” he said. — Bernama