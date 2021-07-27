Health Ministry: Malaysia logs 16,117 new Covid-19 cases; infections in Penang on the rise

Foreign workers are seen at the KLCC vaccination centre to receive their Covid-19 jab July 27, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — After a slight drop yesterday, Malaysia once again recorded a rise in new Covid-19 cases today with 16,117 cases.

In a Twitter post, the Ministry of Health revealed that Selangor alone recorded 6,616 cases, maintaining the highest number of new cases among the states and Federal Territories.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,457), Kedah (1,000), Johor (907) and Sabah (741).

Meanwhile, Penang, which is in Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan, recorded a significant uptick in new infections, with 618 cases in the last 24-hour period.

