CM: Sabah on course to achieve 60pc Covid-19 vaccination by October

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor presenting the BSP 3.0 food baskets to one of the recipients at Dewan Koningau in the Keningau District Council, July 27, 2021. — Borneo Post Online pic

KENINGAU, July 27 — Sabah is well on course to achieve its goal of vaccinating at least 60 percent of the population by October with the state’s outreach vaccination programme showing good results so far.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said based on the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) Outreach Vaccination Programme figures, the actual number of people inoculated has exceeded the target for four consecutive days beginning July 21.

On July 21 the number of people getting either their first or second dose was 31,375, while on July 22 (32,293), July 23 (35,749) and July 24 (32,504).

“With the anticipated arrival of the single-dose CanSino vaccine next month, Sabah is well on course to achieve the target,” said Hajiji.

The opening of the state’s first integrated mega PPV on July 28 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) in the state capital would further boost the state’s vaccination rate, he said.

Together with the existing Public-Private Cooperation Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas) for industrial workers, the integrated mega PPV involving two private health care organisations are expected to ramp up vaccination from 1,500 up to 10,000 daily, said Hajiji.

Meanwhile, he disclosed Sabah will be receiving one million doses of the Pfizer vaccines and anticipating delivery of the 1.8 million CanSino vaccines it has requested, by next month.

The chief minister said this after visiting the district vaccine administration centre (PPV) at the Keningau Sports Complex here today.

He also handed over the Bantuan Prihatin Sabah (BSP) 3.0 under the State Rural Development Ministry’s allocation at the Keningau Hall in the District Council.

On the food baskets and one-off cash assistance, Hajiji said 84.25 per cent or RM88,815,600 of the RM120,469,481 allocated under the BSP 3.0 announced on June 9 has been disbursed.

The one-off RM45,612,200 distributed under the state’s Rural Development Ministry was part of the RM120 million and almost fully disbursed. — Borneo Post Online