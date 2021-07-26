PM Muhyiddin prays for Malaysian contingent’s success at Tokyo Olympics

In his briefing on the National Recovery Plan at the special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat today, he also expressed hope that the Malaysian contingent would be able to create new success stories. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is praying for the success and safety of the national athletes participating in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In his briefing on the National Recovery Plan at the special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat today, he also expressed hope that the Malaysian contingent would be able to create new success stories.

“May the mission of the 64 athletes, coaches and officials led by Datuk Lee Chong Wei as the chef de mission, will be able to create excellent success stories for Malaysia at the Olympic Games this time around,” he said.

A total of 30 Malaysian athletes are competing at the Tokyo Olympics from July 23 to August 8.

On the fourth day today, four national shuttlers would be in action, namely men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying, as well as two sailors, Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy who will be competing in men’s Laser Standard event and Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif, in women’s Laser Radial event. — Bernama