Taman Hock Ann in KL tops Malaysia’s new Covid-19 clusters today with 185 infections

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area in Ampang April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — A new cluster dubbed Taman Hock Ann in Lembah Pantai here saw 174 people testing positive for Covid-19 out of 299 screened, the Health Ministry said today.

With the new findings, the cluster now has 185 cases in total.

“This cluster was identified as a result of targeted screening in communities involving residents in Taman Hock Ann, Lembah Pantai,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement tonight.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced two days ago that Taman Hock Ann would be placed under a two-week enhanced movement control order (EMCO) starting today until August 7.

The Taman Hock Ann cluster is also the largest out of 34 new Covid-19 clusters that were detected in the last 24 hours.

Eighteen of them were traced to workplaces while the remaining 16 clusters were from community transmissions.

