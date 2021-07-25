Report: No truth to claims Hong Kong authorities rejecting Malaysian vaccination certs

People receive their Covid-19 jab at Universiti Sains Malaysia’s drive-through vaccination centre in Penang July 23, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Claims circulating on social media of the Hong Kong authorities rejecting Malaysian travellers’ vaccination certificates have been debunked.

A report by The Star said that checks on the official website of Hong Kong’s Department of Health shows that the vaccines being administered under Malaysia’s National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) are recognised by the Hong Kong government.

The report also noted that Malaysia is under Group B of high-risk specified places which require unvaccinated Hong Kong residents who have stayed in the country to undergo compulsory quarantine for 21 days and take four Covid-19 tests during quarantine.

Recently, social media was abuzz after word spread that Hong Kong no longer recognised Malaysian vaccination certificates.