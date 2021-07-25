Melaka exco: Industry cluster in Tangga Batu recorded almost half of Covid-19 cases in state yesterday

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam February 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, July 25 — Almost half of the 631 positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Melaka yesterday involved the Lot 11 Tangga Batu Industrial Cluster, which had 312 cases.

State Health and Anti-Drugs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the cluster involved an electronics manufacturing plant in Tangga Batu here, with 467 positive Covid-19 cases recorded under the cluster since it was first detected on July 13.

“Of the total, 458 are foreign workers.

“The factory, which was ordered to close for 14 days from July 16 to 28, has 1,550 employees comprising 609 foreigners and 941 locals,” he said.

He said this after visiting the Common Vaccine Administration Centre (PPV) of the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industrial Immunisation Programme (Pikas) at the Bayou Convention Center here today.

He was part of the delegation which visied the centre with the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam. Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Lim Ban Hong was also present.

Rahmad said the spread of infection among the workers, especially foreigners, was due to the workers living in the same settlement in Taman Cheng Emas.

Meanwhile, he said several new clusters were expected in the state in the next few weeks due to the relatively high rate of Covid-19 cases recently, but various initiatives and strict monitoring were being carried out by the state government to manage the situation.

“A new cluster is only declared as one when it dramatically records over 20 Covid-19 positive cases,” he added. — Bernama