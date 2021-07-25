Bukit Mertajam Hospital converted into Covid-19 hybrid hospital, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a media conference on Covid-19 development in Putrajaya, March 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, July 25 — The Bukit Mertajam Hospital (HBM) has been converted into a Hybrid Covid-19 Hospital and took its first Covid-19 patient this morning.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a post on his official Facebook page said that in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Penang, the Penang Health Department acted swiftly within six days of careful planning and preparation to accommodate Covid-19 patients at the hospital.

“There will be 72 beds with pipe-in oxygen, dedicated for Covid-19 patients. It is expandable to 120 beds when demand increases.

“It will also be able to take in haemodialysis patients infected with Covid-19, as all wards are equipped with bedside haemodialysis facilities,” he said.

He added that all specialist services at HBM would still be provided, although surgical disciplines, obstetrics and gynaecology and pediatrics will operate with reduced capacity.

“Non-Covid-19 patients will be diverted to other hospitals in the Seberang Perai Hospital Cluster when the need arises,” he said. — Bernama