Perak MB: Sufficient Covid-19 vaccine supply needed to implement walk-in vaccinations

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks to the press after receiving his Covid-19 jab at the Indera Mulia Stadium in Ipoh March 1, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TANJUNG MALIM, July 24 — Perak needs sufficient Covid-19 vaccine supply in order to implement the walk-in vaccination initiative in the state, said Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

He said this was because the state government already has the required facilities and adequate manpower to carry out the initiative.

“We are able to do (walk-in vaccinations) like in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur because our aim is to inoculate as many people and as soon as possible.

“However, we rely on vaccines delivered by MOSTI (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation), so I appeal for us to get sufficient vaccine supply to complete the vaccination process quickly.”

He said this to reporters after visiting the Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach Mobile Trailer programme for Batang Padang district at Dewan Semai Bakti Felda Trolak Satu, about 90 km away from Ipoh today.

Two Cub Prix motorsports trailers were converted into a mobile vaccination centre for the convenience of residents in Felda Gunung Besout 1 to 6 here, in the three-day vaccination programme which began last Thursday.

Yesterday, Saarani reportedly said that Perak hoped to receive the balance of the vaccine supply by the end of this month to ensure the Covid-19 vaccination rate in the state reaches 40 per cent.

So far, Perak has received 452,610 of the 688,760 doses stipulated and until July 21, a total of 600,627 or 32 per cent of the state’s residents had received the first dose while 311,793 or 10.8 per cent had completed both doses of their vaccination.

Meanwhile, Saarani said the state government welcomed any efforts by all quarters to help increase vaccination among the people in Perak.

He said the Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach Mobile Trailer programme organised by the Cub Prix Malaysia Fan Club and Safe Aim Mutual Sdn Bhd was among the efforts to help Perak move into the Third Phase of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan by fulfiling one of the threshold values, namely to achieve 40 per cent of vaccination rate.

“We want to prevent Felda settlers and their children from travelling far to get their vaccine jabs, so similar initiative can be carried out in other Felda areas in the state,” he said. — Bernama