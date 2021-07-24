Goldsmith distributes 1200kg tonnes of durians at drive-through giveaway

MZ Gold chief executive officer Murtadhatumizi Mustapha distributes 1200kg tonnes of durians at drive-through giveaway in Pasir Pekan, Kota Bharu, July 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, July 24 — A goldsmith gave hundreds of motorists a pleasant surprise by giving away 1200 kg of durians in a drive-through distribution in Pasir Pekan here today.

MZ Gold chief executive officer Murtadhatumizi Mustapha said various varieties of durians, including durian kampung, Musang King and Tok Litok, were given free to some 700 people.

Each motorist was given two or three durians, depending on the size, at the one-hour distribution, he said.

“Durians are quite expensive so I decided to share a bit with others, especially to cheer up those whose income has been affected by the Covid19 pandemic.

“There are those who want to enjoy durian but can’t afford it, especially the premium variety,” he told reporters when met at Pasir Pekan.

Murtadhatumizi said he bought the durians from seven suppliers in Dabong, Kuala Krai for more than RM7,000.

“The distribution will also indirectly help suppliers who find it difficult to market their produce.

“Insya-Allah, this free durian initiative will be expanded to other areas around Kota Bharu if there is supply,” he said.

A recipient, Ahmad Farid Awang Rani, 37, from Kampung Bharu, Pasir Pekan, said he last ate durians two weeks ago when he bought the king of fruits at RM7 per kilogramme.

“The free durians will cheer up those who couldn’t afford it. As a lorry driver, I can only buy them when I have spare cash to treat my family,” the father of four said. — Reuters