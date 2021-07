Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin says the public is allowed to document themselves getting vaccinated via video or photographs. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The public is allowed to document themselves getting vaccinated via video or photographs, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced today.

The coordinating minister's response comes on the heels of several controversies alleging irregularities in vaccination, from being given empty shots, to lack of vaccine volume.

Several social media users had also lamented that they were banned from filming their vaccination process.

