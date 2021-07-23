In Perak, converted motorsports trailers begin operation as mobile Covid-19 vaccination centre

Slim River nurse Siti Munirah Ahmad vaccinates Dalilah Bakar at the Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach Mobile Trailer programme in Perak, July 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

TANJUNG MALIM, July 23 — Two Cub Prix motorsports trailers that were modified into mobile vaccination centres in Felda Gunung Besout 1 here began operating under the Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach Mobile Trailer programme yesterday.

Dewan Semai Bakti Felda Gunung Besout 1 vaccination centre coordinator Dr Noor Azizah Ahmad said the trailers were being used for the vaccination outreach programme for the residents of Felda Gunung Besout 1 to 6.

“This is the first trailer programme conducted, lasting for three days from July 22 to July 24 and recipients won’t be vaccinated in a hall, but in these converted trailers.

“One trailer has six vaccination booths while the other has two because it is also equipped for emergency treatment. In total, we have eight vaccination booths,” she told Bernama when met at the vaccination centre yesterday.

Noor Azizah said both trailers were suitable for rural areas and could be used as vaccination centres in housing areas with halls that are not air-conditioned because the mobile trailers had air-conditioning facilities to ensure that the vaccines would not be damaged.

“Thanks to the Cub Prix Fan Club’s efforts in converting the trailers, we are now able to help the villagers in Besout because, otherwise, they would have to travel far to the town or the nearest vaccination centre. They’ll need almost 30 minutes to get to the vaccination centre at Dewan Tan Sri Ghazali Jawi in Slim River,” she said.

Meanwhile, Cub Prix Trailer event manager Shafry Azizan, 47, said the trailer conversion was a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative on their part to help the government under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

“This is a CSR programme as no motorsports events are allowed currently. The Health Ministry and Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad had also agreed to the trailer vaccination centre idea.

“During racing season, this trailer is used as an exhibition tent. For this purpose, we only needed to modify a bit of the internal area according to the ministry’s specifications, including for wheelchair users,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zaleha Mastor, 74, was thankful for the Cub Prix trailers being used as facilities for Besout residents to get their vaccinations, especially for those in wheelchairs.

“The volunteers treated me well. Although I came with my children, they also assisted in pushing me till I could get up the trailer for vaccination. I live in Besout 2, so I am much nearer and don’t need to go to town,” she said after receiving her first Pfizer dose here.

Nor Hani Yaakub, 68, was also happy and praised Felda’s efforts of using such an ingenious method for the Besout area. — Bernama