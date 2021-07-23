In JB, elderly man drowns after falling into Lido Beach

Firemen from the Larkin Fire and Rescue Station after retrieving the remains of an unidentified elderly man who had earlier drown at Lido Beach along Jalan Skudai July 23, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, July 23 — An unidentified elderly man drowned after he was believed to have fallen into Lido Beach along Jalan Skudai, fronting the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here today.

Larkin Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Azmi Johar said a team was immediately despatched to the location after receiving a distress call on the incident at 1.08pm.

“Upon arrival at the location, it was found that the body of a man in his 60s was floating at a distance of 10 meters from the embankment.

“Firefighters brought the victim’s body to the bank and handed it over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement here today.

Azmi added that the operation was called off at 1.40pm.

Meanwhile, Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said the victim’s remains were taken to the HSA’s Forensic Department for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“Police have classified the case as a sudden death report and the identity of the deceased is still under investigation,” he said.