Man who hurled insults at nasi lemak seller while not wearing face mask in Taman Desa pleads not guilty to both charges

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — A man, who was seen in a viral video scolding and hurling insulting words at a nasi lemak seller, was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with the offence and also for not wearing face mask.

J. Shyamalan, 33, who is a businessman, however, pleaded not guilty to both charges, which were read out separately, before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia.

On the charge with insulting the nasi lemak seller, the businessman, who has three children, was alleged to have intended to insult the modesty of the 23-year-old woman, which is an offence under Section 509 of the Penal Code.

He faced an imprisonment for up to five years or with fine or both, if found guilty.

Shyamalan was also charged with violating Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) 2021 for not wearing face mask in a public area.

Both the offences were allegedly committed in front of a shop at Jalan Desa Bakti, Taman Desa here at 10.30am last July 18.

The businessman, represented by lawyer John Das, was allowed bail of RM4,000 with one surety on both charges and the court set August 24 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar prosecuted. — Bernama