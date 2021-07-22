In Kelantan, single mother distributes sacrificial meat to asnaf via drive-thru

Members of the public adhere to Covid-19 SOPs as they distribute meat following the ritual slaughter of a cow during Hari Raya Aidiladha at the Kota Damansara mosque in Petaling Jaya July 20, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MACHANG, July 22 — Some 60 asnaf (eligible tithe recipients) in Pulau Chondong here today received sacrificial meat contributed by a single mother and her friends.

Nor Azura Abdullah, 46, who is also former safety engineer, said since not many people performed sacrificial slaughter this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they took the initiative to donate meat to poor families and single mothers via drive-through.

“A total of 15 cows were slaughtered in Tanah Merah and I brought the meat back to Pulai Chondong to be distributed to 60 asnaf and single mothers here,” she told reporters when met at her house in Kampung Surau.

The mother of four said she is continuing the welfare work entrusted to her by her late husband, Mohd Hadzramy Abdullah and her late father-in-law, Abdullah Mohamed, who was Pulau Chondong assemblyman.

One of the recipients, Sudin Tahar, 54, said he was thankful for the concern shown by Nor Azura who had come forward to help ease their burden. — Bernama