Another Covid-19 self-test kit receives conditional approval from Health Ministry

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post today said the latest kit was the ‘Beright Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Device (Oral Fluid)’ made by Hangzhou Alltest Biotech Co, Ltd. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Another Covid-19 self-test kit has received conditional approval from the Ministry of Health (MOH) through the Medical Devices Authority (MDA) for sale to the public.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post today said the latest kit was the “Beright Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Device (Oral Fluid)” made by Hangzhou Alltest Biotech Co, Ltd.

Meanwhile according to the MDA’s portal, the test kit could be supplied by registered pharmacists or private healthcare facilities.

“The use of Covid-19 self-test kits shall be limited for screening purposes only, and all test results need further confirmation using RT-PCR,” it said.

Previously, two kits, namely the Salixium Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Rapid Test (Saliva/Nasal Swab Samples) made by Reszon Diagnostic International Sdn Bhd and Gmate Covid-19 Ag Saliva For Home Use by Philosys Co Ltd, Korea, were given conditional approval to be distributed locally.

The list will be updated from time to time, and it can also be checked through the MDA portal. — Bernama