Mais allocates RM50,000 to buy PPE for management of Covid-19 dead in Selangor

Covid 19 victims body arrive for funeral service handled by workers equipped with personal protective suit at Kampung Sungai Pusu Muslim cemetery May 22,2021.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, July 21 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) has allocated a baitulmal contribution of RM50,000 to supply equipment for the management of remains of Covid-19 victims at hospitals in Selangor.

Mais secretary, Dr Ahmad Shahir Makhtar said contributions like body bags and personal protection equipment (PPE) were channelled to Amal Valley Organisation which was appointed by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) to manage the bodies of patients who died from Covid-19 in hospitals in the state.

“We understand that one Covid-19 death will incur a minimum cost of RM940.50, namely, the need for one body bag and seven sets of PPE.

“This is to ensure smooth funeral arrangements because they have to be managed by a trained and experienced team,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Shahir said the contribution was also as a support by Mais in the interest of Muslims in Selangor who are facing a difficult situation following the spread of Covid-19.

“The management of remains is an obligation of Muslims and every burial must be carried out as quickly as possible.

“As such, with this contribution, the management of remains of Covid-19 victims, which is different from the management of ordinary bodies, can be further facilitated,” he said.

In the same statement, Amal Valley Organisation manager, Dr Azfar Hussin thanked Mais for the contribution as there was a dire need for PPE as the number of bodies due to Covid-19 increased and funds were running low. — Bernama