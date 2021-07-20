Setting up of field hospital in Jasin postponed, says Melaka CM

A nurse walks past one of the ICUs tents at the Kepala Batas Hospital, May 21, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR GAJAH, July 20 — The setting up of a Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) field hospital in Jasin to support health facilities in the state had to be postponed temporarily, said Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said this was following the MAF’s decision to channel their assets to other states with higher infection rates.

“As we all know, we have requested for the MAF, via the Defence Ministry, to set up a field hospital in Jasin as we have been solely relying on the Melaka Hospital.

“However, during the state Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) meeting yesterday, I understood that MAF had already deployed their assets to states with high rates of Covid-19 cases such as Selangor,” he told reporters when met after the Aidilladha prayers at the Al-Mujid Mosque, Kampung Durian Daun in Masjid Tanah here today.

However, Sulaiman said the state government would continue to work so that the field hospital can be set up in Melaka, and hoped it would be given due consideration by the federal government.

“We also believe that the Defence Ministry will do its best to provide a field hospital in the state as the intensive care unit (ICU) bed rate has reached 100 per cent,” he said.

In a related development, he said the Melaka Hospital would receive 10 more ICU beds and other medical equipment such as ventilators and monitors next week.

“At the same time, we have also requested the relevant parties to be ready to provide extra beds,” he explained. — Bernama