EMCO in six localities in Sabah, two in Sarawak from Thursday, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri speaks to reporters in Shah Alam July 17, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Six more localities in Sabah and two in Sarawak will come under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from this Thursday until August 4, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In Sabah, he said the EMCO will be enforced in four localities in Kota Kinabalu, namely Lusera Telipok sawmill; Kampung Mogiding Malawa and the Progressif Perwira Workers Quarters; Kampung Sinulihan and University Utama Condominum Phase Two; Kampung Guruh-Guruh (Sipitang) and Kampung Air and Kampung Bokara (Sandakan).

“The two localities in Sarawak involved two villages in Kuching, namely Kampung Bintawa Hilir and Kampung Sungai Tapang.

“The decision to impose the EMCO is based on Covid-19 risk assessment and infection trend at these localities,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and EMCO today.

In the meantime, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO at Kampung Sri Menanti, Tawau and Kampung Pondo; Kampung Kasuapan; Kampung Lok Urai and Kampung Pulau Gaya in Pulau Gaya, Kota Kinabalu which was scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended from this Thursday until August 4.

Ismail Sabri also announced that the EMCO in two Orang Asli settlements in Rompin, Pahang, namely Kampung Kerpal and Kampung Pinang would end tomorrow as scheduled.

Meanwhile, he said 38 premises comprising factories, business premises and construction sites were ordered to close for failing to adhere to stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) during inspections and snap checks by the Compliance Operations Task Force yesterday.

Besides that, a total of 388 individuals were arrested yesterday for breaching the SOPs, with 355 compounded, 31 remanded and two others released on bail, while 19 illegal immigrants were nabbed and three land vehicles were seized through Op Benteng.

“The public is reminded to always adhere to SOPs and exercise self-restraint in the effort to break the Covid-19 infection chain,” he said. — Bernama