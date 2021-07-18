Selangor Puspakom to resume operations tomorrow

The Puspakom logo is seen at the entrance of the Wangsa Maju Puspakom branch in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, July 18 — Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) services in Selangor will resume tomorrow, except for the Batu Caves branch, which will begin July 21.

Puspakom in a statement today said all vehicle inspections would be conducted, including through mobile Puspakom services in the Klang Valley.

“Customers who wish to have their vehicles inspected must make an appointment online before showing up at Puspakom, or by using the mobile service. Walk-in inspections are not allowed.

“Customers who come for the inspection are urged to comply with the set standard operating procedure (SOP) and to scan the MySejahtera app before entering the premises,” the statement read. — Bernama