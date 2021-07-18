Interstate movement: Miti letter won’t be accepted at roadblocks from July 18-21, says IGP

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct a check on vehicles at a roadblock at Jalan Klang Lama in Petaling Jaya July 4, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Police will not accept documents from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MitiI) as a valid movement permit for the four-day period from July 18-21 for interstate travel.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the ban was following the detection of an increased number of vehicles on the highways over the past two days.

“All roadblocks at state borders have been directed to increase enforcement and will not accept Miti documents as a valid movement approval.

“This is to avoid irresponsible parties from misusing the MITI permission letter as approval to cross states to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha,” he said in a statement last night.

However, he said the ban did not apply to emergency matters with police permission as well as health matters, including vaccinations.

He explained that any party found violating the ban would face stern action without compromise and the public has been advised to jointly play a role in flattening the curve of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama