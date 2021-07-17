Education Ministry: Home-based teaching and learning to continue nationwide until Aug 31

Students attend online classes from home during movement control order (MCO) in Petaling Jaya on January 26, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) school sessions will continue until Aug 31.

The Education Ministry (MoE), in a statement today, said this decision was made after taking into account the current Covid-19 pandemic situation as well as after discussions with the Health Ministry (MoH) and the National Security Council (MKN).

MoE said the decision applies to all government and government-aided schools, private schools and education institutions registered with the ministry.

MoE also said that it will work closely with the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) to ensure the vaccination rate among teachers, administrators and support staff continues to be intensified.

It said until July 16, a total of 253,366 teachers and administrators (61.30 per cent) and 10,876 support staff (46.33 per cent) have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Taking into account this vaccination rate, MoE has decided that schools will be opened in stages for face-to-face teaching and learning sessions from September 1, 2021.

“The MoE will provide more details on the face-to-face sessions at least a week before schools are re-opened. The MoE is committed to doing our best on this matter,” the statement read.

He said the ministry will also take into account risk assessments done by the MoH and MKN if there is a need to change the proposed date, with any changes to be notified much earlier. — Bernama