Domestic Trade Ministry: 105,000 retail industry workers to get Covid-19 vaccination before Aug 31

Frontliners receive the first dose of the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine at the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre March 11, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, July 17 — A total of 105,000 retail sector workers are expected to be vaccinated under the retail industry vaccination programme (RiVAC) before August 31 with the opening of four more industrial vaccination centres (PPVIN).

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) in a statement said the four additional PPVIN are located at IOI City Tower, Putrajaya which will operate from July 26 to September 13; Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre, Bandar Utama, Selangor (July 27 to September 20); Centro Mall, Klang, Selangor (26 July to September 16); and AEON Mall, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan the date to be announced later..

“The first RiVAC PPVIN at Mid Valley Exhibition Centre Kuala Lumpur will be able to accommodate 31,500 vaccine recipients when it starts operation from July 26 until September 6.

“The four additional PPVINs will each accommodate a maximum capacity of 21,000 throughout the vaccination period,” the statement added.

KPDNHEP urged all companies in the retail sector including supermarkets, grocery stores, petrol stations, restaurants, workshops, hardware stores, barbershops to join RiVAC and register to get their employees vaccinated as soon as possible.

“The ministry is considering making company-wide vaccination as one of the requirements for approval to operate under the National Recovery Plan (PPN), especially for economic activities that involve face-to-face interaction and close contact,” it added.

For further information pertaining to RiVAC and to register visit KPDNHEP portal (https://rov.kpdnhep.gov.my/rov) or contact the Distributive Trade and Services Industry Secretariat (SPIP) directly at 03-8882 5881/5905 or email to [email protected] kpdnhep.gov.my.

RiVAC is a collaboration between the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation as well as retail and distribution industry players. — Bernama