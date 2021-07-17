Covid-19: 12,528 new cases in Malaysia today

A general view of the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) at Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam July 14, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― The Ministry of Health recorded 12,528 cases in the past 24 hours with Selangor and Kuala Lumpur remaining the states with the highest number of infections.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed today that Selangor recorded 4,985 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,740), Negri Sembilan (1,280), Kedah (701), Sabah (647), Johor (625), Melaka (569) and Sarawak (388), to name a few.

Two other states recorded a two digit increase, namely Putrajaya (41) and Labuan (22) while Perlis only recorded one new case.

