Perak MB: Students returning home for holidays from Klang Valley, N. Sembilan and Melaka must undergo free Covid-19 test, home quarantine

IPOH, July 16 — Students of institutions of higher learning (IPT) who returned to their homes in Perak in conjunction with the semester break, starting this week, have been urged to undergo Covid-19 screening test free of charge at the nearest health clinic.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said students returning from the Klang Valley (Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya) as well as from Negri Sembilan and Melaka, were advised to isolate themselves at home for 14 days, while 10 days from other states.

“The Perak government has taken note of the decision of the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) to allow IPT students to return home in conjunction with the 2020/2021 semester break starting this week.

“In this regard, as a measure to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially those from the Klang Valley, students who have or will return home are asked to under Covid-19 screening test,” he said in a statement here today.

He said to facilitate monitoring, returning students were also asked to provide their details and personal information via the link https://forms.gle/h6s4aH8bSYk2fKjs8 and those with signs or symptoms of Covid-19 infection were asked to seek immediate treatment at any hospital or health clinic.

“I understand the students’ desire to meet their families, but we must take these preventive measures to avoid any risk of infection that can threaten their own health, as well as their family members,” he said.

The public can call the Covid-19 Hotline at 05-241 0252/ 0107 or any of the nearest district health offices for further inquiries.

On July 9, MOHE in a statement, said that IPT students were allowed to return to their homes in conjunction with the 2020/2021 semester break, from July 12 and for the initial phase, only the movement of students from areas that were not placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) would be allowed. — Bernama