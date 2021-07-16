N. Sembilan plans to set up Covid-19 assessment centre in Paroi, says MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, said that the move would be able to address the number of Covid-19 patients at the two CAC centres, in Taman Tasik Jaya and the Nilai Indoor Stadium, which are currently receiving an average attendance of 800 to 900 patients daily. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEREMBAN, July 16 — The Negri Sembilan government plans to set up an additional Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) at the Pusat Dakwah Islamiah, Paroi, if there is an urgent need, following the increase in Covid-19 infection cases in the state.

Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, said that the move would be able to address the number of Covid-19 patients at the two CAC centres, in Taman Tasik Jaya and the Nilai Indoor Stadium, which are currently receiving an average attendance of 800 to 900 patients daily.

“In addition, a virtual patient assessment mechanism will also be implemented to improve the existing CAC management,” he told Bernama today.

He said that the public attendance at CACs in other districts, namely, in Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jelebu, Jempol, Port Dickson and two centres in Tampin, is an average of 90 cases per day.

Yesterday, Negri Sembilan recorded 1,603 new Covid-19 positive cases, the highest ever recorded in the state, with a cumulative total of 57,359 cases.

In another development, 111 residents in Blocks B and E of Taman Waja, Kuala Pilah, underwent Covid-19 screening on Wednesday, involving the Taman Waja Cluster, the eighth cluster detected in the district.

Kuala Pilah Safety and Disaster Management Committee (JKPBD) chairman, Mohd Faizal Abdul Manap, said that the targeted screening was carried out following the high outbreak infection rate recorded in both blocks, with three deaths. — Bernama