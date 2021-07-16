Malaysia approves China’s Sinopharm, J&J Covid-19 vaccines for emergency use

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the government has also granted conditional approval to the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine made by US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and manufactured in Belgium. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Malaysia’s Health Ministry said today it has granted conditional approval for emergency use to the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by China’s Sinopharm.

The Sinopharm vaccine in Malaysia was registered by pharmaceutical company Duopharma Sdn Bhd, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

Duopharma had previously announced a deal to supply the Malaysian government with 6.4 million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Health Ministry’s announcement on Sinopharm.

Authorities have also granted conditional approval to the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine made by US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and manufactured in Belgium, Dr Noor Hisham said.

Malaysia had earlier approved another batch of Janssen vaccines that had been given the greenlight for emergency use by the World Health Organisation. — Reuters