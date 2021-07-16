In Terengganu, 11-year-old boy dies after being stung by wasp

DUNGUN, July 16 — A Year Five pupil of Sekolah Kebangsaan Minda Talong died after he was stung by a wasp at his family home in Kampung Minda, Hulu Dungun here, today.

The boy’s father, Mohd Nazuki Mat Jusoh, 42, said his second son Rayyan Fitri, 11, was confirmed dead by the medical team at about 2.30pm when he arrived at the Bukit Besi Health Clinic here for treatment.

He said his son was playing with a mobile phone with his 13-year-old sister before he was stung by a wasp on his right hand.

“I had just returned from Friday prayers, suddenly I saw Rayyan was crying while walking weakly to the toilet and he almost collapsed but I was able to catch him,” he said when contacted today.

He said he was told by his daughter that after Rayyan Fitri was stung by a wasp he complained of a headache and feeling hot before she told him to take a bath to cool down.

Mohd Nazuki said after seeing Rayyan Fitri’s condition, he rushed him to the Bukit Besi Health Clinic.

He said last year his seven-year-old youngest child was also stung by three wasps at the house but they managed to rush him to a clinic in time.

Dungun district police chief Supt Baharudin Abdullah confirmed the incident.

He said the victim’s body was sent to the Dungun Hospital for post-mortem examination. — Bernama