Covid-19: MAF to expand disaster management zone to all its hospitals, says armed forces health division D-G

Armed Forces Health Services Division director-general Lt Gen Datuk Dr Zulkeffeli Mat Jusoh speaks to the media at the DMZ at Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital in Wangsa Maju, July 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) will expand the Disaster Management Zone (DMZ) to all Armed Forces Hospitals (HAT), said Armed Forces Health Services Division director-general Lt Gen Datuk Dr Zulkeffeli Mat Jusoh.

Dr Zulkeffeli said the matter was seen as a necessity to meet the growing number of Covid-19 patients that needed treatment in the Klang Valley.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the operation of the DMZ at Tuanku Mizan HAT in Wangsa Maju here, he said it was a suitable concept to be implemented at all HATs across the country especially in dealing with pandemics and disasters.

Meanwhile, Tuanku Mizan HAT Commanding Officer Brigadier-General Datuk Dr Rosman Ab Rahman said the services at the hospital’s DMZ are not limited to ATM veterans and personnel as they have started to accept the public, especially in the Klang Valley.

“The Tuanku Mizan HAT DMZ accepts any Covid-19 patients referred from the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre at Malaysia Agriculture Expo Park (MAEPS) and nearby public hospitals.

“We have five doctors comprising an anaesthetist and an emergency specialist, nine medical officers assisted by 12 nurses from the MOH and 82 ATM staff,” he said.

On the number of beds, Dr Rosman said initially it had only 50 beds, but 150 beds were added specifically to accommodate patients who require oxygen aid.

Currently, a total of 84 Covid-19 patients are being treated at the Tuanku Mizan HAT DMZ comprising six patients in the Intensive Care Unit, 48 category four patients (requiring oxygen) and 30 category three patients (not requiring oxygen).

On July 9, the ATM activated the DMZ at the hospital’s underground parking area to cater to the growing number of Covid-19 category four and five patients who suffer from multiple organ impairments and require assisted ventilation. — Bernama