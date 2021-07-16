Covid-19: 2,000 tourism industry players in Sarawak get fully vaccinated this week, says state ministry

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak (MTAC) said the first dose of vaccination was successfully carried out from June 24 to 27 at the same venue. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, July 16 — A total of 2,000 tourism industry players are expected to receive their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Association of Churches Sarawak at Jalan Stampin here, from July 15 to 18.

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak (MTAC) said the first dose of vaccination was successfully carried out from June 24 to 27 at the same venue.

“A total of 317 tourism industry players have been successfully received their second dose yesterday (July 15). It is anticipated that all registered participants of the programme will complete their vaccination by July 18,” MTAC said in a statement today.

It said the industrial vaccination programme for the tourism sector has been coordinated through ProtectHealth Corporation (PHC) after approval has been obtained from the National and State Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

“The industrial vaccination programme is important to ensure tourism industry players are being vaccinated to prepare for the return of the visitors as Sarawak is on its way to achieving herd immunity against Covid-19 hopefully by August.

“MTAC is hopeful at opening up some major tourist destinations in the state and also hosting regional business events before the end of the year as we gradually open up our border to visitors,” it said. — Bernama