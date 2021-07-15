Ismail Sabri: Shops selling stationery, books, computer and telco devices can reopen from tomorrow, no need to wait for Phase Two Recovery

A section selling stationery is cordoned off at a Mr DIY outlet amid MCO 3.0 June 7, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The government is allowing stores selling computers, telecommunications devices, stationery and books to operate under Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) alongside other essential sectors approved by the National Security Council (NSC) starting tomorrow.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made after feedback from students, parents and educators to ensure there is no disruption to the Teaching and Learning at Home (PdPR) programme.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way daily learning is conducted and all educational institutions have now implemented an online PdPR system.

“The NSC special meeting has today agreed to allow computer and telecommunication shops including book and stationery shops to operate throughout the NRP period from July 16 onwards,” he said in a statement this evening.

The government had barred the sectors mentioned above from opening until the states they were located in transitioned to Phase Two of the NRP.

Perlis, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang moved into Phase Two of the NRP on July 5, followed by Penang (July 7), Sabah (July 10) and Sarawak (July 14).

Ismail Sabri also said the NSC also agreed to allow movement of students from areas currently under an enhanced movement control order and vice-versa on the condition of police permission for the purpose of taking examinations.